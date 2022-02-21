$116.89 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report sales of $116.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.04 million and the lowest is $116.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $439.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $528.72 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $530.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workiva.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

WK traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. 464,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,944. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 78.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

