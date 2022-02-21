11,817 Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 11.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quotient by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quotient by 114.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quotient by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.