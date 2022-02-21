$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.78 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 34,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

