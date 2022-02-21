$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.78 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MRCC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 34,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
