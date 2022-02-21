1,369,900 Shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,369,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of ZIOPHARM Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

