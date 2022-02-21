$148.13 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $148.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.80 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $568.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $569.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $677.81 million to $719.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,529. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,385,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 337,902 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $8,832,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 227,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.