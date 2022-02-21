1,616 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.60. 2,813,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

