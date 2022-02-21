1,631 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $207,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $14,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.58 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.