$180.79 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to report $180.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $697.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 272,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.