1,854 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

