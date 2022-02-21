1Life Healthcare (ONEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.