1Life Healthcare (ONEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.
Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
