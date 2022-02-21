$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of BHF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 653,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

