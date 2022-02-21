$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $3.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $152.14. 11,733,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The stock has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.