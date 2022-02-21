2,005 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 475.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $315.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.48 and its 200-day moving average is $347.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.