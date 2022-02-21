22,307 Shares in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $2,416,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.91 on Monday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

