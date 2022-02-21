2,306 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.
FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
