2,306 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

