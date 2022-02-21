23,383 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:JXN opened at $41.26 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

