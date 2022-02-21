2,349 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.80. 2,359,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,465. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.