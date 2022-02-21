2,349 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.80. 2,359,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,465. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
