$262.27 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $262.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $105.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE LC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 2.09.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

