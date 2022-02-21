265,826 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 265,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Provident Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAQC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

