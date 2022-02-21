$286.31 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $286.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.61 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

