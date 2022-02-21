28,685 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.