$30.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $30.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.69 billion and the highest is $31.89 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $131.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $714,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 38.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. Comcast has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

