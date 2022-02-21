$349.77 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $349.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.48 million and the highest is $350.70 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.
On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $934.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
