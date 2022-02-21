$349.77 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $349.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.48 million and the highest is $350.70 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $934.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

