390 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,005.68 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,243.24. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

