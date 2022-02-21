390 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 51.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL opened at $1,005.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

