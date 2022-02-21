$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after buying an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

