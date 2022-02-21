46,000 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryder System by 34.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

R stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

