4,774 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 174,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.79 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.