483,018 Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 483,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.98% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

