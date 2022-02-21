$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $5.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.95 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 1,502,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,688. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

