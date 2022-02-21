$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 1,506,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,947. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,052 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

