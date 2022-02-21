5,097 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,097 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 92,318 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 153.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,014 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

FL stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

