5,908 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

