$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.47 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

