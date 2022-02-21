$8.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 613,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

