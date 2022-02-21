8,008 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
