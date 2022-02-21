8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $106,688.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

