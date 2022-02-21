$96.02 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $96.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $305.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

