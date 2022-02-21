AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

