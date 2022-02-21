Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,115,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,874 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

