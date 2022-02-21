Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 557.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,500,000 after acquiring an additional 591,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $467.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.