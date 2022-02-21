Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 178 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.54 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

