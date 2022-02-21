Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.80. 933,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

