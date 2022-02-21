Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWRU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 635,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

