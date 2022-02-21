Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 606 Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

