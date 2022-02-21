Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PWSC opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.