Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GROY. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

GROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.16. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.