Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.73 million, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

