Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

