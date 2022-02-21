Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $108,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 16,897,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,584,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.